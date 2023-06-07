Damaged fence needs repairing

THE iron mesh fencing along the lateral road near Topkhana area has been badly damaged due to a storm last week. The iron spikes jut out menacingly on the road, posing a fatal risk, particularly at night. This road is frequently used by people moving towards Topkhana Bazaar. Urgent repairs or replacements need to be made to the fencing, and the garbage dumped along the road should also be cleared. Col RD Singh, (retd), ambala

Increasing number of shanties in Panchkula

THE increasing number of shanties in Sector 5, Panchkula, is a matter of concern. The site has over 500 shanties, and the number is gradually increasing. The inhabitants steal water by damaging freshwater pipes of tubewells nearby and electricity from electric poles and defecate in the open. The authorities concerned are requested to take appropriate action. Mohinder, panchkula

Sewage overflow a daily ordeal in gurugram

DESPITE being one of the poshest areas in the city, Sushant Lok is a civic mess due to heavy sewage overflow in Sushant Lok Phase 3, Block D. Despite several complaints, no action has been taken so far. The mess has now spread to a nearby temple, making it difficult for people to reach there. Vinay Yadav, gurugram

