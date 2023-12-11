Damaged manhole cover poses threat to commuters

A manhole cover on a road leading to Raghunath Temple in Karnal is in a damaged condition, posing severe risk to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. Similarly, a manhole cover on a stretch near Dyal Singh College higher than the road surface, causing severe inconvenience to the commuters. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the municipal corporation, no action has been taken in this regard. MC officials must replace the damaged covers to prevent any untoward incident. Anju Ahuja, Karnal

Recarpet potholed roads in Panchkula

Residents have been complaining about the pothole-ridden roads in Panchkula for long, highlighting the lackadaisical attitude of the municipal corporation towards the basic civic infrastructure. Why are our grievances not being redressed by MC officials? The authorities are requested to look into the matter and ensure that the damaged portions are recarpeted at the earliest. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Uncovered manhole near Ambala MC office

Asanitary manhole on a road near Municipal Council of Ambala Sadar office is without a cover for several days. Due to the ongoing construction on this stretch, the cover was replaced with a couple of bricks. The authorities concerned should take note of the problem and ensure that the manhole is covered at the earliest. Satish Kumar, Ambala

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Karnal