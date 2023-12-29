Damaged road demands urgent repair

A road near IB Centrum Park is in a bad shape. The issue has been highlighted by the locals, but the municipal corporation has failed to address it. The authorities concerned should get this stretch of the road repaired at the earliest for the convenience of commuters. Sudheer Garg, Gurugram
Langars on highways pose threat
Langars on highways have become a major traffic hazard, especially during foggy days. People stand along railings and try to stop vehicles to offer them food, which could cause accidents. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to curb this practice. Baldev Singh, Ambala
Dense fog leading to accidents
As dense winter fog descends on the region, road accidents have become more frequent. Commuters must take extra care during the season, and watch out for pedestrians without reflective clothes or jackets. The authorities concerned should take note of the issue and ensure the safety of commuters, especially on the Alwar highway Nazma, Nuh
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
