Damaged road demands urgent repair

A road near IB Centrum Park is in a bad shape. The issue has been highlighted by the locals, but the municipal corporation has failed to address it. The authorities concerned should get this stretch of the road repaired at the earliest for the convenience of commuters. Sudheer Garg, Gurugram

Langars on highways pose threat

Langars on highways have become a major traffic hazard, especially during foggy days. People stand along railings and try to stop vehicles to offer them food, which could cause accidents. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to curb this practice. Baldev Singh, Ambala

Dense fog leading to accidents

As dense winter fog descends on the region, road accidents have become more frequent. Commuters must take extra care during the season, and watch out for pedestrians without reflective clothes or jackets. The authorities concerned should take note of the issue and ensure the safety of commuters, especially on the Alwar highway Nazma, Nuh

What our readers say

