Damaged road poses risk of accidents

THE condition of the main road in Balaji Market on the Kaimari road is pathetic. Several complaints have been raised to the authorities concerned by residents but no repair work has been undertaken till now. It exposes the lackadaisical approach of the civic body. Nand Kishore Chawla, Hisar

In queue for fertiliser

LARGE number of farmers, including women, assemble outside fertiliser shops to get urea bags. They are forced to stand in long queues for hours to wait for their turn, but there are no public toilets in the vicinity. Besides, problem of exploitation by unscrupulous shopkeepers/agents who force the farmers to buy pesticides at exorbitant prices persists. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Potholed roads give riders harrowing time

A portion of road in Maranwala village in Kalka (Panchkula) and the entry point of Mandhala town in Himachal Pradesh are dotted with potholes. Commuters are a harried lot as the potholed roads have not only increased their travel time but also resulted in frequent accidents, especially those involving two-wheeler riders. The authorities concerned must ensure that the roads are repaired on priority. —Vijay Katial, Panchkula

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

#Hisar