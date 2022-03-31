Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Damaged roads bane of commuters in gurugram

This road has been damaged for a long time now. Commuters are inconvenienced while moving on this part of the road. This road is leading to Badshapur to Sector 70 and Darparipur road and is congested. The authorities concerned must get it repaired at the earliest. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Bad road engineering, an invitation to accidents

The authorities carrying out the widening or construction of slip roads at various intersections in the Greater Faridabad area of the city have set an example of bad or very poor road engineering by constructing the passage with electric poles and other stuff still standing in the median of the road. This has not been done at just one spot, but almost all crossings in the area, where the movement of vehicles and commuters is the most. The poles and road signs (signals) coming in the way at this crossing pose a major risk to the commuters as accidents can take place in case of negligence. While the problem is required to be resolved immediately, the agency and the officials supervising the job must also be taken to task. Pramod Manocha, Faridabad

Wastage of power can be avoided

It is being noticed that for the past many days streetlights in Hisar are switched on at around 6pm daily whereas it can be postponed by at least half-an-hour due to clear visibility. Likewise, the lights in streets and parks are also left burning till 6.45 am. The authorities concerned should look into the issue and regulate it. Balgeet singh Deep, Hisar