Damaged roads in Ambala need attention

It has been witnessed that after the sewer lines are laid, roads are left in a pathetic condition. They are not properly restored and are left in an undulating state. It becomes very inconvenient to drive or even walk on these roads. The interlocking blocks are also backbreaking. The authorities must take the contractors to task and have the roads repaired at the earliest. —Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

Stray dogs inconvenience residents

Stray dogs have become a nuisance for the residents of Rohtak. Packs of stray dogs can be seen in the residential areas as well as marketplaces. Many of these dogs do not just bark but pounce on the pedestrians and bite them. They also chase commuters passing by on two-wheelers, which lead to road mishaps. We expect a quick action from the authorities concerned. —Sanjay, Rohtak

Garbage being dumped, burnt on road

One of the many issues that residents of Sector 102 are facing is that of dumping and burning of garbage on the Sector 102A/103 road. Besides, the Sector 102/102A road is damaged and needs repair. Also, there is a liquor shop opposite to a school, where people are seen openly drinking. The authorities concerned must attend to the issues and take a necessary action. —Sunil Sareen, Gurugram

What our readers say

