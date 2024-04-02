Damaged Rohtak roads take toll on commuters, residents

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 1

Several roads in the city have been in a poor condition for a long time, causing inconvenience to commuters and leading to mishaps.

Residents say the issue of poor roads has been taken up with the authorities concerned on a number of occasions, but to no avail.

Roads in sectors that come under the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and posh colonies are also crying for attention. Potholes have developed on these roads.

“Major roads in DLF Colony, which is one of the posh localities in the city, have been lying in a state of disrepair for months. The authorities concerned should understand the plight of residents and take prompt action to address the issue,” said Ravi Narang, a local businessman.

Residents of DLF Colony said the road near the residence of outgoing Mayor Manmohan Goel has been in a bad shape for a long time.

Residents of other colonies also complain of broken and damaged roads in their areas. They accuse the officials concerned of adopting a lackadaisical approach.

“Many roads in HSVP sectors are in such a poor shape that it is difficult for elderly persons to walk. Driving on these roads is a daunting task as well,” said Seema, a resident of Sector 2.

When contacted, Jagmal, Executive Engineer, HSVP, said roads in most of the HSVP sectors were under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation.

Mandeep Dhankhar, Executive Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, said tenders for repairing roads in HSVP Sectors 1 and 2 had been allotted and the work would begin after the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct.

On being asked about the poor condition of roads in DLF Colony, Radheysham Dhall, outgoing councillor of the area, said the work on roads in DLF Colony was in progress and would be completed soon.

On being pointed out that no worker was seen at the site, he said they had gone on a Holi vacation and the work would resume soon.

“Most of the roads in the city have been repaired or re-constructed, though it has taken a long time. The work on the remaining roads is also in progress and should be completed at the earliest,” said Ashok Khurana, a local BJP leader.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak