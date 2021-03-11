Is a civic issue bothering you?

Damaged sewerage line causing inconvenience

The sewerage line is damaged and leaking for the past four days in Jawahar Nagar-Friends Colony in Hisar. The foul smell of the sewage water is unbearable for the residents living in these localities. The district administration and the authorities concerned should take immediate measures to repair the sewerage line. Amit, Hisar

Short supply of potable water

Ankhir village located in the Badkhal area just adjacent to Sector- 21 C is faced with acute shortage of drinking water nowadays. With around 50 to 60 houses being the prime victim of this perennial problem, the authorities concerned have failed to come to the rescue of the residents, whose village stands included in the municipal limits a long time ago. Despite reminders and memorandums to the officials concerned, including the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Faridabad, outgoing municipal Councillor, MLA and MP several times, the issue of short supply of potable water during the summer months stands unresolved. Tilak Ram Bidhuri, Faridabad