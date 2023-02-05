Dancer Sapna Chaudhary, kin booked for dowry harassment

Tribune News Service

Palwal, February 4

The local police have booked Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary and her kin for allegedly demanding dowry and domestic violence here. No arrest has been made so far.

A complaint has been lodged by the sister-in-law of Sapna (her brother’s wife), who is a local. According to the FIR lodged here on January 25, the complainant has alleged that she had been made a victim of acute harassment and domestic violence by her husband Karan, mother in law- Neelam and sister-in-law Sapna for not giving an SUV demanded by her in-laws after the birth of a daughter last year.

Revealing that while the marriage took place in 2018, it is claimed that her in-laws had been harassing her for giving birth to a girl child and not bringing a car. Alleging that she had been beaten up several times by her husband and had been a victim of gross misbehaviour, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law had been supporting him, making her return to her father’s house here about six months ago after the issue took a serious turn.

A case under Sections 323, 34,377, 406, 498A and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, a police officer said. A probe into the matter has been launched.

“As both the complainant and the accused named in the FIR have been called here recently for probe, they have been given some time to resolve the matter amicably as it is related with marital discord, which allows mutual talks prior to any further action,” said ASI Jagwati, investigating officer.

The case has been registered at the Women’s police station here.