Dangling cables in Narwana a safety hazard

The sight of a cobweb of internet, telecom and power cables on electricity poles throughout the city is causing distress to residents. These entangled cable wires are not only an eyesore but also pose a significant safety threat to the public. Areas like Canal Road, where old poles were not removed, have become cluttered with cables, and the problem has only worsened with the addition of new poles. The authorities seem to overlook this issue. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Residents upset over hike in water bill

Residents of Panchkula are expressing shock and frustration as they receive their water bills, revealing an unexpected 25 per cent increase without any prior notice. The bills include a 20 per cent hike over the past four years, along with an additional 5 per cent increase for this year. What’s particularly concerning is that the flat rate hike of 20 per cent is being applied to all residents, regardless of when they obtained their water connection. This means that even those who recently got the connection are charged for arrears from the past four years, which is highly unfair. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Stagnant water due to lack of proper drainage

The persistence of stagnant water even after one week of rainfall is plaguing the region. Several areas, including Bawa Vihar, government school, main market, continue to suffer from water accumulation. Roads near more than 40 houses are covered in mud due to the standing water. The lack of proper drainage system and the failure of the MC and HSVP authorities to address the problem have resulted in unsanitary conditions. The residents are forced to purchase bottled water due to the inadequate supply of clean water. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

