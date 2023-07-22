 Dangling cables in Narwana a safety hazard : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Dangling cables in Narwana a safety hazard
what our readers say

Dangling cables in Narwana a safety hazard

Dangling cables in Narwana a safety hazard

The sight of a cobweb of internet, telecom and power cables on electricity poles throughout the city is causing distress to residents.



The sight of a cobweb of internet, telecom and power cables on electricity poles throughout the city is causing distress to residents. These entangled cable wires are not only an eyesore but also pose a significant safety threat to the public. Areas like Canal Road, where old poles were not removed, have become cluttered with cables, and the problem has only worsened with the addition of new poles. The authorities seem to overlook this issue. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Residents upset over hike in water bill

Residents of Panchkula are expressing shock and frustration as they receive their water bills, revealing an unexpected 25 per cent increase without any prior notice. The bills include a 20 per cent hike over the past four years, along with an additional 5 per cent increase for this year. What’s particularly concerning is that the flat rate hike of 20 per cent is being applied to all residents, regardless of when they obtained their water connection. This means that even those who recently got the connection are charged for arrears from the past four years, which is highly unfair. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Stagnant water due to lack of proper drainage

The persistence of stagnant water even after one week of rainfall is plaguing the region. Several areas, including Bawa Vihar, government school, main market, continue to suffer from water accumulation. Roads near more than 40 houses are covered in mud due to the standing water. The lack of proper drainage system and the failure of the MC and HSVP authorities to address the problem have resulted in unsanitary conditions. The residents are forced to purchase bottled water due to the inadequate supply of clean water. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

2
Nation

Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi

3
Nation

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

4
Nation

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

5
Ludhiana

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

6
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

7
Nation

Number of Indians seeking jobs abroad increases, around 1,000 ECs issued every day

8
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

9
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

10
Diaspora

UK police launch hate crime inquiry after Sikh holy text is found damaged

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Top News

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Government attributes it to low intake during Covid


Cities

View All

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed

Stray Canine Menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sec 28, house help attacked

Over 300 students to deliberate on world issues at MUN conference

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Floodwater from Gandhi memorial ‘pumped out’

I-Day security: Paragliders, drones banned from today in Delhi

7 held, 33 rolls of banned kite string seized

Con man who posed as PMO official booked

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Chohal

Shahkot, Sultanpur Lodhi MLAs hold dharna at Harike headworks

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

District reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit

City powerlifter bags gold, bronze medals