Dangling wire, 55-yr-old man electrocuted in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 24

A 55-year-old man got electrocuted in Shiv Durga Vihar of the Lakkadpur area of the city this morning.

Third Incident in 24 hours Two youths — Sumit and Vineet — suffered burns due to the faulty power line in Shiv Durga Vihar on Monday. Sumit is serious

A 17-year-old girl also died under similar circumstances in Sector 10 of the city on Monday

The police have registered a case in this regard.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 5.10 am, when the victim, Dev Karan Pal of D-2 block of the colony, was on his way to fetch milk from a nearby dairy for sale at his shop. Pal, who was walking with his bicycle in the street, came in contact with a live wire of 11,000 volt dangling overhead. The wire was hanging low due to rain and windstorm that lashed the city on Monday, it is revealed.

The victim, originally hailing from Bihar, was charred to death on the spot. The body was taken to a hospital after about two hours.

Blaming Power Department officials, Amit Sharma, a local, said had they attended to the complaint of faulty line, the incident could have been averted.

Claiming that this was the second major incident in the past 24 hours in the same colony, he said two youths — Sumit and Vineet — also suffered burn injuries due to the faulty power line on Monday. Sumit’s condition is reported to be serious. Meanwhile in another incident, a 17-year-old girl had also died under similar circumstances in Sector 10 of the city on Monday.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC against the Power Department in connection with the death that took place today.