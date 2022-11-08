Data on property IDs yet to be uploaded on NDC portal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 7

Even after the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Minister Kamal Gupta announced that the data related to property IDs would be uploaded on the no dues certificate (NDC) portal by October 30, this has not been done.

The delay in uploading data leads to a loss to the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) as it is not able to collect tax on new properties. Besides, the residents are being inconvenienced due to the non-issuance of NDCs as they are not able to sell or purchase property, said a KMC employee. Apart from this, several residents are not being able to receive benefits of the interest waiver scheme, which is valid only till December 31 this year.

As per the data, there were 1.42 lakh property IDs in the city in 2013. For the year 2019-20, a private company was assigned the work of conducting a survey of property IDs by the ULB Department. As per the survey, the number of property IDs recorded were 1,62,222. After claims and objections related to the non-issuance of property IDs, the number increased to 1,66,517.

Nearly, 16,000 residents submitted their objections related to flaws in their IDs, including discrepancies related to change of name, change of address, change of mobile number, updation of dues, size of property, change of category/use and change of status from unauthorised

to authorised.

One of the KMC officials said the company had claimed to rectify all objections, but when a random checking was conducted in June and July, there were flaws in 15 per cent of property IDs. The data was supposed to be uploaded on the portal by July 1, but due to discrepancies in data there was a delay in the updation.

On October 18, Gupta chaired a state-level meeting of the 15th steering committee at the KMC premises and reviewed the issue of property IDs. He said out of 90 civic bodies, the verification work at 83 bodies had been completed. The data of 32 lakh properties under the jurisdiction of 79 civic bodies had been uploaded on the NDC portal and had went live. He added that by October 30 all the remaining bodies would complete the updation work.

Ajay Tomar, Commissioner, KMC, said, “The data has been verified and NOCs have been given. The updation of data is to be done at the headquarters level, which is expected to be completed within this week.”