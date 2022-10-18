Date clash with Panchayati Raj Institutions elections, teachers’ eligibility test put off in Haryana

Tribune News Service

The clash of dates of the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) and the Panchayati Raj Institutions’ (PRIs) elections to be held in nine districts under the second phase on November 12 has forced the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to postpone the test.

Over 3 lakh applications have been received for the test, passing of which is mandatory for the jobs of primary teacher (PRTs), trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and post-graduate teachers (PGTs) at government schools in the state.

The test for PGTs was slated for November 12 and that for TGTs and PRTs on November 13. In all, 1,49,430 applications have been received for the TGT test, 95,493 for PGT and 60,794 for the PRT test.

The elections are due to be held in Rohtak, Rewari, Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Sonepat districts. Around 48.67 lakh voters are expected to participate in the elections.

For members of zila parishads (ZPs) and panchayat samitis, the polling will be held on November 9 and for sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats, the voting will take place on November 12.

Sources said the clash in the dates had left a large number of candidates from these districts worried. They were demanding change in the dates for the HTET so that they could exercise their franchise to elect their representatives.

“Rescheduling the HTET is the need of the hour, otherwise a large number of electors will not be able to cast their votes in the PRI polls,” said Mukesh Kumari, an HTET applicant from Lakhan Majra village.

BSEH Chairman Ved Prakash Yadav told The Tribune that the decision to reschedule the HTET was taken in view of the panchayat elections to be held in nine districts under the second phase on November 12.

“As the help from district civil and police administration is required for the smooth conduct of the test, we have decided to reschedule it as the administration will remain busy in the panchayat elections on that day. Since the state government finalises the dates for the HTET, we will soon send a proposal in that respect for approval,” Yadav added.

