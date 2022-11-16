Date for filing I-T form put off to Nov 25

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 15

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing application for the registration/ approval in the Form No. 10-A to November 25.

Considering the difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the electronic filing of Form No 10-A, the CBDT extended the due date, which was earlier March 31.

An awareness programme was organised by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) at Sonepat on Monday.

The office-bearers of Income Tax Bar Association of Sonepat, Rohtak, Rewari, Bhiwani and Jind comprising CAs and advocates attended the meeting. Addressing the gathering, Puja Jindal, Commissioner of Income Tax (exemptions), stated that in view of the representations received by the CBDT and with a view to avoid genuine hardships to taxpayers, the CBDT has condoned the delay in the filing of Form 10-A up to November 25 in respect of certain provisions of Sections 12A, 10(23C), 8OG, 35(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The participants raised pertinent questions, which were addressed at the meeting.

