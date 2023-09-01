Date to upload farmers’ data on PMFBY extended

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 31

The Central Government has extended the cut-off date for the enrolment of farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) as the banks were unable to upload the requisite data on the portal due to technical glitches.

“Taking into consideration the request from the state government and interest of farmers, the Union Government consents and approves to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers for all crops notified under PMFBY in Cluster III to September 5 for non-loanee farmers and September 15 for loanee farmers,” states a communique sent by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to the Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Haryana, on August 30.

However, sources maintain that though the last date has been extended, uploading the data was an uphill task as the portal was still not working and the online mechanism was unable to fetch the details of the agricultural land on which the crops being insured are sown.

