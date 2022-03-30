Day 2 of strike, Haryana state bus services hit partially

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

The second day of the Haryana Roadways’ strike partially affected the bus services across the state.

Wrong policies to blame The strike is the result of the wrong policies of the state and the Centre. The Haryana Roadways, considered the best state transport in the country, had got cut short to a fleet of 1,700 against the requirement of 14,000 buses. Subhash Lamba, President, Sarv Karamchari Sangh, Haryana

Only five of the total 90 buses in the Faridabad depot plied on routes today. “The depot managed to operate five buses on Delhi, Aligarh, Haridwar and Gurugram routes,” said Rajiv Nagpal, GM, Haryana Roadways, here. He said the strike forced commuters to take buses and vehicles operated by private transporters.

A majority of the employees of various state government departments remained on strike for the second day today in support of the demands, he said.

There was little impact of the strike on the transport services in Sirsa. Meanwhile, the Sirsa police registered an FIR against the employees union leaders for garlanding a driver with shoes who had refused to observe the strike.

In Gurugram, the employees sat on a demonstration outside the roadways workshop. Senior leaders of the Sanjha Morcha, formed for the agitation, said that the strike was successful.

The transport services were partially affected in Ambala. State vice president of Haryana Roadways Worker Union Ramesh Sheokand said, “The government has forced the employees to give the call of the strike. The demands include no privatisation in any form, implementation of the old pension scheme, regular jobs and increase in the number of buses.” The protesters claimed that only regular employees could give good services to passengers.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) came in support of the agitating roadways staff.