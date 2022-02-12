Day after, 16 Gurugram housing societies allege poor construction

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 11

A day after the partial collapse of Chintel Paradisio tower in Sector 109 here, residents of new Gurugram are up in arms against the alleged lapses in societies in the area and the authorities turning a blind eye to same.

Residents of Chintel Paradisio stage a protest against the builders of the society in Gurugram on Friday. S Chandan

The residents of 16 societies, who claim to be living high-risk lives in allegedly poorly constructed societies have moved the district administration seeking immediate random survey to ensure that an incident like Chintel is not repeated in the near future.

Under the aegis of United Association of New Gurugram, the societies have highlighted how despite repeated complaints to District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) Department, no survey or audit was ever done nor were the builders held accountable.

“Not just Chintel, but almost every society in New Gurugram is a high-risk zone. People have pumped their life's earnings into these flats, but they live fearing their collapse. We have time and again demanded that a random survey be done in societies to check lapses and violations. But as the authorities are hand in glove with builders, nothing was ever done. Two lives have been taken due to the negligence of the builder,” said Praveen Malik of the association.

Societies namely Raheja Atharv, Raheja Vedanta, Raheja Navodya, NBCC Green, ATS Cocoon, LumbiniBrisk, Collegium, Mapsko Casabella, Auris and Sare Homes have sought intervention in issues like peeling off of plasters, waterlogged basements etc.

The society representatives claim that they have -- over the past two years -- filed many complaints, but no action has been taken.

In fact, the residents of Chintel too had moved the DTCP in December 2021 highlighting the lapses but no action was taken. The society representatives have decided to meet on Sunday and launch aggressive protests.

Meanwhile, DC Nishant Yadav, who has constituted a committee to investigate lapses in Chintel, has promised to look into all complaints. "The residents are encouraged to voice their concerns. We will ensure right to live safely to all residents. We will soon find a focussed solution to the issue and look into the pendency of complaints,” he said.

