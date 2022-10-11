Day after 6 kids drown, construction firm's officials charged with homicide

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 10

A day after six children drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Sector 111 of Gurugram, the police have booked the director, Roop Bansal, and the founder chairman, Basant Bansal, of M3M India Private Limited under the charge of culpable homicide.

Land not in our possession The company, M3M India, in a press release had claimed that they didn't possess the land were the incident had occurred. The press release said that the company wasn't linked with the incident. The FIR against Basant Bansal and Roop Bansal was being defied, it added. The company has also expressed shock over the mishap and extended condolences to the kin of the deceased.

The parents of children claimed that the pit, in which the kids drowned, was dug by the company. Six children Durgesh (11), Ajit (10), Rahul (12), Piyush (10), Deva (12) and Varun (10), all residents of Shankar Vihar Colony, had drowned when they were bathing in the pit yesterday afternoon.

The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered late Sunday night at Bajghera police station on the complaint of Bajrang Prasad, father of Deva.

Bajrang stated in the complaint that on Sunday, Anshu, a resident of the locality, told him that six children had drowned at a construction site of M3M Company. When people reached the spot, they found pits, filled with rainwater, on the site, he added.

Prasad also stated that due to the negligence of the company’s owner, Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal, our children died. The families and colony residents are angry and want justice through strict action against the company’s owners, the complaint read.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal under Sections 304 (ii) (culpable homicide), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajghera police station.

“The probe is underway. Action will be taken as per the law”, said Inspector Aman Yadav, SHO of the Bajghera police station. The police will issue a notice to the construction company soon, he added.

Earlier, the local residents of Shankar Vihar Colony gathered at the Bajghera police station on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Sanjay Singh, father of Ajit and Durgesh, said, “No security arrangements were made at the construction site. As per the rules, there should have been a boundary wall or fencing. If the security arrangements had been ensured, our children wouldn’t have been able to reach the site. The children died due to the negligence of the builder.”

Meanwhile, the police handed over the bodies of all six children to their families today after the postmortem was carried out by two doctors. Local SDM Ravinder Yadav has also started the investigation in the matter.