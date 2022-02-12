Day after building collapse kills two, Gurugram realtor, contractor booked

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 11

A day after two women died due to partial collapse of a residential building, realty firm Chintels India and its contractor were on Friday booked for negligence.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The deceased have been identified as Ekta Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastav. Rescue operations were still going on as the authorities feared more persons could be trapped under the debris.

NDRF personnel rescue an injured person in Gurugram.

Rajesh Bhardwaj, deceased Ekta’s husband, said he had filed a complaint against Ashok Solomon, MD of

Chintels India, and his contractor since the ceiling collapsed due to substandard construction work. Deepak Saharan, DCP, said, “The probe is underway and action will be taken as per law.”

Residents held a protest demanding strict action against the builder. They marched to a police station.

Chintels India said it would conduct a structural audit of the entire project.

Residents protest

Residents of Chintels Paradiso & nearby societies protest substandard works

They demand strict action against builder & contractor

High drama prevails as cops seal the society in view of ongoing rescue operations

