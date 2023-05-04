 Day after demand for bus service, CM flags off service from Pehowa : The Tribune India

Day after demand for bus service, CM flags off service from Pehowa

Day after demand for bus service, CM flags off service from Pehowa

The CM flags off bus service from Pehowa to Karnal on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 3

Residents of Abhimanyupur village, near here, during the Jan Samvad programme yesterday, raised the issue of a bus service and demanded that buses should ply from Abhimanyupur village to Kurukshetra University and Karnal, at which the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed the General Manager (GM) of the Haryana Roadways to prepare a route plan for the purpose.

Fulfilling the demand, the CM today flagged off a bus from Pehowa to Karnal, via Abhimanyupur and Anjanthali villages. The people expressed their gratitude to the CM for fulfilling their demand and said it would be beneficial to students and other people of the village who used to face difficulty in reaching the city and other areas.

Approved by CM on fast-track

The demand for plying of buses on any route is considered favourably in the interest of commuters. Demands raised at the Jan Samvad programme and approved by him are also being implemented within 24 hours. —Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal secretary, Transport

The sarpanch of Abhimanyupur village Gaurav Chauhan, said, “We are grateful to the CM for taking immediate action on the demand raised by the residents, but there is a need to make some changes in the route, for which we will meet the GM of the Roadways.”

Similarly, on Wednesday at Thana village, the CM announced the halt of at least eight buses of Pehowa and Kaithal depots at Thana village after a woman complained that the buses did not make a halt at their village. The CM directed the GM Roadways to prepare a 12-hour route chart of the buses of Kaithal and Pehowa depots and paste the timetable at the bus stop so that the residents could get information about the buses.

As per directions issued by the Transport Department in case, there is a demand to restart a bus service on routes which used to be operated in the past, the services on these routes must be started within 24 hours, while in cases where there is a demand for the start of services on new routes, decision must also be taken within 24 hours, keeping in view the rules and instructions of the state government.

As the CM is holding his Jan Samvad programmes and receiving complaints and demands related to bus services in rural areas, among other issues raised by local residents, the Transport Department has issued a directive to ensure that the GMs of the districts concerned must remain present at each programme and take note of the issues and grievances related to the Haryana Roadways.

The GMs have been directed to send a written report to Director, State Transport, with a copy to Principal Secretary, Transport Department, containing therein a list of all demands made by public and action taken thereupon within two days of the conclusion of visit of the Chief Minister.

