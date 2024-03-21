Day after Haryana Cabinet expansion, Anil Vij congratulates CM and ministers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 20

A day after the first cabinet expansion of CM Nayab Singh Saini’s government, former home minister Anil Vij extended his good wishes to the new cabinet.

The BJP leader today said: “It is good that a new cabinet has been formed and I have given my wishes and blessings to new ministers and The CM. I am hopeful that the new cabinet will do a good job in the interest of the people of Haryana.”

On the elevation of Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Vij, who is not a part of the new cabinet, said: “Aseem Goel is an experienced MLA and it is good that he has been elevated to the post of a minister.”

The newly appointed Minister of State (independent charge) Aseem Goel reached Ambala Cantonment to meet Vij at his residence and took his blessings. Goel was accompanied by BJP district chief Mandeep Rana and other local party workers.

MLA Subhash Sudha at a road show in Kurukshetra.

Earlier in the day, Aseem was accorded a rousing welcome by the party workers and leaders in Ambala City. The newly appointed minister visited religious places to pay obeisance. He said: “I am grateful to the CM and former CM Manohar Lal for giving me the opportunity. The credit goes to the people of Ambala. We will make sure that the BJP wins all the seats in the Lok Sabha election.”

Similarly, in Kurukshetra, the supporters of Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, who also became a minister, welcomed him and took out a road show from Pipli to Hanuman Temple, where Subhash Sudha and his family paid obeisance.

On this occasion, the Thanesar MLA said: “Now my responsibility has increased and I assure you that I will fulfill all my duties. The government will ensure equal development of all the districts of Haryana. Over the last nine years, a budget of over Rs 4,000 crore has been spent in the development of Thanesar Assembly Constituency. We will bring new projects and also try to complete the pending projects at the earliest.”

