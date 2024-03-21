Day after Haryana Cabinet expansion, Anil Vij congratulates CM and ministers

Ambala, March 20
A day after the first cabinet expansion of CM Nayab Singh Saini’s government, former home minister Anil Vij extended his good wishes to the new cabinet.
The BJP leader today said: “It is good that a new cabinet has been formed and I have given my wishes and blessings to new ministers and The CM. I am hopeful that the new cabinet will do a good job in the interest of the people of Haryana.”
On the elevation of Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Vij, who is not a part of the new cabinet, said: “Aseem Goel is an experienced MLA and it is good that he has been elevated to the post of a minister.”
The newly appointed Minister of State (independent charge) Aseem Goel reached Ambala Cantonment to meet Vij at his residence and took his blessings. Goel was accompanied by BJP district chief Mandeep Rana and other local party workers.
Earlier in the day, Aseem was accorded a rousing welcome by the party workers and leaders in Ambala City. The newly appointed minister visited religious places to pay obeisance. He said: “I am grateful to the CM and former CM Manohar Lal for giving me the opportunity. The credit goes to the people of Ambala. We will make sure that the BJP wins all the seats in the Lok Sabha election.”
Similarly, in Kurukshetra, the supporters of Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, who also became a minister, welcomed him and took out a road show from Pipli to Hanuman Temple, where Subhash Sudha and his family paid obeisance.
On this occasion, the Thanesar MLA said: “Now my responsibility has increased and I assure you that I will fulfill all my duties. The government will ensure equal development of all the districts of Haryana. Over the last nine years, a budget of over Rs 4,000 crore has been spent in the development of Thanesar Assembly Constituency. We will bring new projects and also try to complete the pending projects at the earliest.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...