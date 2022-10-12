Day after inspection by Anil Vij, four civic body officials suspended

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 11

A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij paid a surprise visit to the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, four officials, including the Executive Officer and Municipal Engineer, have been suspended by the Urban Local Bodies Department.

As per the order issued, Executive Officer Ravinder Kuhar, Municipal Engineer Harish Sharma, building inspector Ramesh Kumar and junior engineer Vishal Chauhan of the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, have been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

During the suspension, their headquarter is fixed at Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula.

On Monday, Anil Vij had ordered the suspension of the officials, who were responsible to take the requisite action in three complaints, ensuring functional streetlights at Kuccha Bazaar and Boh area, and encroachment in the Timber Market.

After checking some random complaints, the minister inquired about their present status. He then called the complainants over phone. After the complainants informed Vij that the issues hadn’t been resolved, the minister pulled up the officials. The minister said several complaints were being received and public grievances were lying pending, following which the action was taken.

