Day after lathicharge, AAP activists booked

Kurukshetra, March 23

A day after the AAP workers and leaders were lathicharged, AAP state vice-president Anurag Dhanda today claimed that 54 party workers and leaders were injured in the police action in Kurukshetra on Friday.

Dhanda said, “Our several activists have suffered head injuries and fractures while we just wanted to hold a peaceful protest. The action taken against the AAP workers is enough to tell that there is no democracy left in the country. The AAP leaders and workers are being targeted. In the yesterday’s action, 54 activists got injured, of which 41 were taken to the civil hospital. We demand that a judicial inquiry should be conducted into the incident.”

Several party leaders, including party’s state chief and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sushil Gupta and Anurag Dhanda, had suffered injuries. The activists had gathered to gherao the CM’s residence in Kurukshetra and attempted to break the barricades put up to stop them. The police said the activists were asked not to cross the barricades and an on-duty DSP along with some police personnel also got injured following which mild force was used.

Meanwhile, the Kurukshetra police have registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party activists after the yesterday’s incident.

Confirming the registration of a case, a senior police official said, “A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and appropriate action will be taken.”

