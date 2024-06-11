Day after MLA’s warning, work to lay pipes resumes

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 10

A day after local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra warned the Public Health and Engineering Department of holding a protest against the damaged sewerage and water connections at Mahabir Colony in Rohtak, the local authorities resumed the work of laying stormwater disposal pipes in the area today.

The work was stopped midway for over a week after water and sewerage connections in the area were damaged during the digging up of roads for the stormwater disposal project.

Residents of Mahabir Colony, were unable to venture out of their homes, are now hopeful of speedy completion of the work. However, they are still struggling to get potable water. They are also unable to use their toilets as these are overflowing due to the damage to sewerage connections.

“This morning, a team of the PHED and Power Corporation officials visited the site and initiated the work to shift an electricity pole that was coming in the way of laying the pipes,” said Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Mahabir Colony.

He said the officials had also assured them of restoring damaged connections within the next two days.

Phool Kumar, Executive Engineer, PHED, told ‘The Tribune’, “The work to lay disposal pipelines has been resumed. Soon, all damaged connections of water and sewerage will also be restored.” Batra said the redressal of public grievances was the responsibility of district authorities but it was unfortunate that people of Mahabir Colony were compelled to live a miserable life. “Being a public representative, it is my duty too to mount pressure on the district authorities for quick redress of public problems,” he added.

