Day after polling, candidates meet aides for feedback

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 31

After hectic campaigning for over two weeks and a day after rural elections, candidates in the fray not only speculated on the number of votes they may have got but also spent time with their family members and friends.

Elderly people in villages were seen discussing the fate of candidates while smoking hookah. The polling for 18 members of the Zila Parishad and 135 members of the Panchayat Samiti was conducted at 754 booths in the district on Sunday. The counting will take place on November 27 after the third phase of the PRIs elections.

Som Prabha from Silani, who contested the Zila Parishad elections for the first time, spent the day sharing her election experiences with her husband Yogesh and other family members. “I am quite confident about my victory as the voters extended their support wholeheartedly. I had never even dreamt about jumping into the poll fray, but it was a great experience,” she said.

Kaptan from Birdhana village, another candidate for Zila Parishad elections, held a meeting with his supporters to ascertain the response of the electors in various villages falling under his ward. He also took a feedback from them about his performance. “After a long hectic electioneering, I am feeling relaxed today,” he added.

Pooja, another candidate of Raiya village, spent time with her family members while deliberating upon the polling trends and also thanked those who toiled hard during the election campaign. “We gave our best in the elections and are confident about positive results. Everyone is now eagerly waiting for the day of counting,” she added.