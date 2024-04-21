Day after stabbing wife to death, Manesar man held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 20

A 30-year-old private company worker allegedly murdered his 27-year-old wife with a knife at Khoh village near Manesar and fled from the place.

The Gurugram police, however, arrested the accused Sharda Prasad on Saturday evening, a senior police officila confirmed. The accused revealed that he had stabbed his wife with a knife which the police recovered. The accused managed to flee after locking his rented room. Later, his relatives found the woman lying in a pool of blood in the room. An FIR was registered at the IMT, Manesar police station.

In a complaint filed by Amit Chaudhary, a native of Uttar Pradesh, his cousin Pooja lived as tenant along with her husband Sharda Prasad, native of Prayagraj, in an adjoining room. Sharda Prasad used to beat and abuse Pooja, he revealed.

“On Friday night, Sharda Prasad reached home in a drunken state and argued with my sister Pooja. I and my uncle ignored it, thinking there might be some discussion between them and we slept in our room. On Saturday morning, we found Pooja’s room locked from outside,” Amit said in his complaint.

“We tried to contact her on the mobile but she did not receive the call. When I peeped through the window of her room, Pooja was covered in blood and lying naked on the mattress in the room. Her stomach was cut open with a sharp object and there were wounds on her chest while my brother-in-law was absconding,” he said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot, broke the door of the room and took the body in custody. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the husband of the victim under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at IMT, Manesar police station on Friday.

“The accused was working with a private company. The woman was the mother of two children who live in their village in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR has been registered,” said Yogesh Kumar, SHO of IMT, Manesar police station.

