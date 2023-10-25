Day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij calls for suspension of 372 Investigating Officers, DGP meets senior officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 24

A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij directed the suspension of 372 Investigating Officers (IOs) over pending cases, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur held a meeting with senior officers in Panchkula to promptly address public complaints and prioritise impartial investigations.

Kapur urged officers to take proactive steps in handling complaints received in police stations and proposed that they should make random calls to complainants to inquire about the reasons for their dissatisfaction. The calls would be used to assess the performance of police stations and officers, establishing a rating system.

As part of an effort to enhance the feedback mechanism, the DGP emphasised the need for senior officers to review calls made through the feedback cell, focusing on those dissatisfied with police action.

The establishment of crèches for children of women police personnel was also discussed. The crèches are proposed to be set up within Police Lines and women’s police stations.

Panchkula Police Commissioner Sibas Kaviraj, meanwhile, said a pilot project in collaboration with IIT-Madras would enhance road safety in Panchkula. The project would involve comprehensive assessment of safety factors.

Efforts to develop a roadmap for healthcare facilities and road infrastructure also came up. Collaboration with the Indian Road and Highway Enforcement Directorate (IRED) is underway to address “black spots” on roads.

Strict measures to penalise vehicles using unauthorised red/blue lights and sirens were discussed. Coordination with toll plazas and communication with the transport department is going on to cancel the registration of such vehicles. The DGP also addressed the issue of loud DJ systems on trucks and trolleys during weddings and festivals, indicating the possibility of cancelling the registration of such vehicles. Action would be taken against DJ owners.

Kapur advised deploying women police personnel near colleges and universities to connect with female students and encourage them to report harassment. De-addiction efforts were also discussed. A list of drug sellers and buyers was being prepared, which is expected to be ready by November 30. The DGP stressed strict action against drug smugglers. Between January 1 and October 19, as many as 3,128 FIRs were registered, and 4,218 persons were arrested under various offences.

ADGP (Cyber) OP Singh, ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal, ADGP (Haryana 112 and IT) Arshindar Chawla, ADGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh, ADGP (Hisar) Shrikant Jadhav, HPA Madhuban Director CS Rao, ADGP (Rohtak) KK Rao, IG (Modernisation) Amitabh Dhillon, IG Rajshree Singh, and Police Commissioner Vikas Arora were among those present.

