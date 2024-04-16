Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 15

Days after six schoolchildren lost their lives in the Mahendragarh bus tragedy, an eight-year-old girl student was killed and five others injured in an autorickshaw accident at Kamani Chowk in Yamunanagar on Monday.

Fitness certificate expired on April 4 The auto’s fitness certificate had expired on April 4. Apt action will be taken against the driver for violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. — Ganga Ram Punia, Yamunanagar SP

The deceased girl has been identified as Himani, a student of Class 3. As per information, the autorickshaw ferrying schoolchildren overturned after colliding with a two-wheeler around 1.40 pm at one of the busiest intersections in the city. The motorcycle rider, who worked with a food delivery company, allegedly jumped the red light and came in front of the autorickshaw. Himani was sitting next to the driver and her head got crushed under the vehicle. As students started screaming, people rushed to their rescue and took them to nearby hospitals.

Himani, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to a private hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

The doctor, who attended to Himani, said: “The minor girl was brought to the hospital with serious head injuries and excessive blood loss. Her head was crushed under the autorickshaw. A team of doctors managed to revive her heart, but she collapsed again due to blood loss.”

The bike rider, Nirmal, also suffered injuries, but his condition was stated to be stable. He has been arrested after the registration of an FIR.

Yamunanagar SP Ganga Ram Punia said: “It has come to light that the bike rider had jumped the red light. We are also ascertaining whether there was any violation of traffic rules on part of the autorickshaw driver. The direction of the CCTV camera is towards the road and doesn’t cover the traffic lights.”

The SP further said the autorickshaw’s fitness certificate had expired recently.

