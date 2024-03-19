DC dismisses Karhera sarpanch

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 18

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirender Khadgata has dismissed Karhera village sarpanch Rampal, who contested elections on a forged educational certificate. This action follows an investigation prompted by a complaint from Rajbir, a resident of Karhera village.

The district administration conducted a thorough investigation, uncovering the falsified educational certificate of the sarpanch. Further scrutiny revealed that Rampal obtained the fake certificate from Prembal Junior High School, located in Laxminagar, Mata Gali Nagar area, Mathura, UP.

In response to the investigation findings, Khadgata has terminated Rampal’s position as sarpanch and issued a letter to the Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Nagina, instructing them to initiate legal proceedings against both Rampal and the implicated school in Mathura.

Several other sarpanches in Nuh district have faced dismissal for contesting elections with fraudulent documents.

