Sirsa DC inspects EVM strong rooms, polling stations

Sirsa, April 15

District Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner RK Singh, convened a meeting of nodal officers involved in the district’s election process to discuss election preparations. The Returning Officer inspected the polling centres and EVM strong rooms set up at Bhodia Khera College and provided the necessary instructions.

He directed all assistant returning officers (ARO) to send round-wise reports on the day of the polling to ensure the timely declaration of results. At a meeting held at the Fatehabad Mini-Secretariat auditorium, the Returning Officer urged all nodal officers to carry out their duties with honesty and impartiality.

Singh said as per the Election Commission of India rules, candidates or political parties must obtain a certificate from the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) before publishing advertisements in print media on the day of polling and one day prior to polling. Voting for the Lok Sabha in the district is scheduled for May 25, hence the candidates must obtain a certificate for the proposed advertisements to be published on May 24, 25 in the print media. Otherwise, it will be considered a violation of the model code of conduct. He further stated that certification from the ASCI was also required for the advertisements to be broadcast on TV and local cable TV.

He said to ensure peaceful, impartial and transparent conduct of Lok Sabha elections, the district administration had issued a toll-free number 1950. Any individual could lodge complaints related to the elections on this number. The Returning Officer instructed the nodal officer to promptly take action against anyone violating the model code of conduct. Singh mentioned that during the Lok Sabha elections, flying squads would closely monitor compliance with the model code of conduct. Officers in the team would ensure strict adherence to the code in their respective areas to prevent any violations.

