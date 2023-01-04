DC inspects flood-mgmt project sites

Ambala, January 3
Ambala Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni on Tuesday inspected the sites where projects related to flood management would be undertaken by the irrigation and other departments during 2023-24.
The DC visited Khuda Kalan village, where a new drain would be constructed at a cost of Rs 58 lakh, and Khuda Khurd village, where a new storm water drainage pipeline would be laid at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.
A new drain near Mahesh Nagar pumphouse would also be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore. The DC enquired about the project and the transformers to be installed at Mahesh Nagar and Babyal pumphouses.
Later, officials also visited the sites at Mohri, Kalakmajri, and Adhomajra villages where storm water drainage pipelines would be laid.
The DC said directions had been issued to the officials concerned to complete the flood-management projects in time so that there was no inconvenience to
the residents.
Ambala Cantonment SDM Satinder Siwach and Superintending Engineer of the Irrigation Department AK Raghuwanshi were also present during the inspection.
