DC inspects monsoon preparedness

Hisar, June 30
Hisar Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya visited various villages to inspect the arrangements that have been made by the departments concerned for the drainage of rainwater from fields and residential areas in view of the upcoming monsoon season.
The officials concerned had been given a deadline of June 30 by the DC to complete all arrangements for rainwater drainage. Today, on the deadline’s completion, he conducted thorough inspections of these arrangements. Hansi SDM Mohit Mahrana and District Revenue Officer Chetna Chaudhary accompanied the DC on the visits to various sites.
Dahiya inspected the cleanliness work carried out in the drains passing through Mundhal, Baas, Kharbala, Ugalan, Pattan, Satrod and Rajgarh villages in the district. He also went to the pump house located at Satrod village. The DC directed the officials of all the departments related to flood management to ensure smooth operation of electric pump sets.
He said extensive arrangements should be made in those areas where there had been more waterlogging last year and pump sets should be installed as per the requirement. “There should be adequate arrangements for speedy disposal of rainwater and water should not be allowed to remain stagnant in any area for too long,” he said.
Dahiya said that the action plans prepared by the officials concerned for the disposal of rainwater should be such that it goes into the drain automatically. He said the officials concerned must base their planning on the data collected during last year’s rains. The officials too, assured the DC that all efforts would be made for proper water drainage. Apart from this, sewerage lines and drains had been cleaned.
The DC expressing satisfaction over the cleanliness of drains, said, the cleanliness levels must be maintained to ensure an uninterrupted flow of water. He asked the officials to send information to his office regarding their requirements, if any, warning them no excuses would be entertained later. Officials of the Irrigation and Public Health Departments Vimal Bishnoi, LP Jaglan, Shivraj Singh, SK Tyagi, Balkar Singh and those of other related departments were present during the inspection.
