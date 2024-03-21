DC inspects polling centres, strongrooms in Sirsa

Sirsa, March 20
Deputy Commissioner RK Singh, who is also the District Election Officer, today inspected an EVM warehouse and polling centres of all five Assembly constituencies of Sirsa district. He also reviewed the elections arrangements.
While inspecting the EVM warehouse, the District Election Officer directed the officials concerned to make robust arrangements for the EVM security. He emphasised the need for maintaining records of every individual entering the EVM warehouse. The DC also inspected strong rooms and polling centres set up for the Sirsa and Dabwali Assembly constituencies at Chaudhary Devi Lal University’s multipurpose hall, and gave instructions to promptly rectify any deficiencies.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...