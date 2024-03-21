DC inspects polling centres, strongrooms in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 20

Deputy Commissioner RK Singh, who is also the District Election Officer, today inspected an EVM warehouse and polling centres of all five Assembly constituencies of Sirsa district. He also reviewed the elections arrangements.

While inspecting the EVM warehouse, the District Election Officer directed the officials concerned to make robust arrangements for the EVM security. He emphasised the need for maintaining records of every individual entering the EVM warehouse. The DC also inspected strong rooms and polling centres set up for the Sirsa and Dabwali Assembly constituencies at Chaudhary Devi Lal University’s multipurpose hall, and gave instructions to promptly rectify any deficiencies.

