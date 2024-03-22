DC ISSUES notice to five officials

Tribune News Service

Charkhi Dadri: Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kaur on Thursday served a show-cause notice to five officials for ignoring election-related duty and being absent at a meeting in Charkhi Dadri. The DC had called a meeting on March 19 to review election preparedness. The officials who have been served notice are DETC (Sales Tax) Amita Tanwar, DETC (Excise) Ajay Saroha, BEO, Bond Kalan, Rajbala, BEO Badhra Jalkaran and MC Executive Officer KK Yadav.

