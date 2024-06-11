DC organises grievance redressal camp in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 10

According to the instructions of the state government, Deputy Commissioner RK Singh organised a special grievance redressal camp in his office chamber at the local mini-secretariat on Monday. He listened to people’s problems and directed officials to resolve them on the spot. Police Superintendent Vikrant Bhushan was also present on the occasion.

On the first day, 18 issues were brought before the DC, and directives were given for their immediate resolution.

The residents raised issues related to family identity cards, property IDs, old-age pensions, family disputes, crop damage compensation, bank limits, Lal Dora land, solar tube wells, etc. In the grievance redressal camp, Ram Swaroop, a rural resident, raised his issue regarding family identity cards, upon which the DC immediately directed the officials to rectify it effectively. Similarly, an elderly woman raised the issue of financial exploitation by her grandson, upon which the Commissioner instructed the Police Superintendent to thoroughly investigate the matter and resolve the problem.

He instructed the officials to raise awareness among the general public about government schemes and motivate them to avail the benefits of these schemes. He said these camps would be effective in resolving issues as all officials would be present in one place at the same time, enabling departmental coordination in addressing the problems.

