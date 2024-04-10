DC oversees facilities at Sirsa saral kendra

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 9

Deputy Commissioner RK Singh conducted an inspection of the local Saral Kendra here today. He assessed the cleanliness and operational procedures of the centre and provided necessary guidance to officials and staff regarding the proper implementation of the services.

He told them to ensure timely and efficient services to be provided to the public in both saral and antyodaya centres. Singh inspected the operational processes of all counters, including token systems, licences, registries and land records. He instructed all staff to provide accurate information about their services to avoid any inconvenience to the public. Additionally, he urged employees to encourage people to vote on May 25.

Meanwhile, under the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme, Chief Information and Public Relations Office Accountant Mukhan Singh administered an oath of 100 per cent voting to all officers and employees in the DIPRO office room on Tuesday.

Mukhan Singh urged all officers and employees to exercise their voting right on May 25. He mentioned that the Election Commission was facilitating issuance of voter card, and eligible citizens could apply through the Voter Helpline website or mobile app. Offline applications could also be submitted at the respective BLO or sub-district election offices. He said the elections were a celebration of democracy and it was everyone’s duty to participate enthusiastically. As voting was a crucial process in any democracy, he urged every voter to exercise their voting right and motivate others to do the same.

