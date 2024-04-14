DC reconstitutes bus mishap probe panel, DEO replaced

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 13

Under fire from various quarters for including District Education Officer (DEO) in the four-member committee to probe into the accident of a school bus on April 11, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta has reconstituted the panel replacing the DEO with the City Magistrate.

“A committee was constituted under the Chairmanship of the ADC to inquire into the matter regarding the accident of a school bus of GL Public School, Kanina, on April 11. After due consideration, the committee is hereby reconstituted to look into the matter and submit its findings at the earliest so that further action can be taken accordingly,” stated the DC in her orders.

As per the orders, the Kanina SDM, City Magistrate and the Kanina DSP would be the other members of the committee.

Notably, questions were being raised over the inclusion of the DEO into the inquiry panel stating that the terrible mishap could have been averted had the education authorities ensured the closure of private schools on Eid-ul-Fitr. The mishap claimed the lives of six schoolchildren, besides resulting in serious injuries to 22 others.

The DC also passed orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, directing the managements of all private schools to ensure the safe movement of students and follow the guidelines under the Surakshit School Vahan Policy.

In the orders, it has been clearly stated that proper supervision of buses and drivers by school managements is not being ensured, resulting in serious danger to human life, student safety and security.

“The Police Superintendent, all SDMs of the district, Secretaries, RTA, District Education Officer and all Block Education Officers of Mahendragarh district will ensure compliance with these orders. Any violation of this order will be dealt with strictly as per Section 188 of the IPC,” stated the orders.

Irrigation Minister for judicial probe

Irrigation Minister Abhay Singh Yadav has suggested to the state government to get a judicial probe conducted into the tragic mishap keeping in view the public sentiment

“Fair, transparent and in depth inquiry is needed into the matter, I have suggested the government to get it inquired into by a panel presided over by a senior judicial officer,” he said

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mahendragarh