DC: Upload voter card on DigiLocker

Sirsa, April 10

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh stated that in the era of increasing digitisation, the Election Commission has also digitised crucial election-related tasks. The Election Commission had initiated the facility of digital voter identity cards or electronic electoral photo ID cards (e-EPIC) nationwide. If a voter’s ID card was lost or if he/she preferred to keep a digital copy, then one could easily download their voter card from the Voter Helpline app or the Election Commission’s website voters.eci.gov.in.

The digital voter card could also be uploaded on the DigiLocker and printed. The e-EPIC is a non-editable PDF version of the original voter ID card and can be used as an identity and address proof. It can be easily accessed and stored in a mobile phone or DigiLocker for convenience.

In another event, under the supervision of Singh, voter education programmes were underway in the district. Women from various villages attended a sewing training session organised by the District Red Cross Society, where they were briefed on the importance of voting and encouraged to participate in the upcoming elections.

Lal Bahadur Bainiwal, Secretary of the Red Cross, emphasised on the significance of voting in a democracy. Assistant Secretary Gurmeet Singh Saini led an oath-taking ceremony to motivate women to vote. Faculty members Dalbir Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Manjinder Kaur, sewing trainer were also present.

