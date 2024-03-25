DCDRC tells hospitality company to refund Rs 27,000 to complainant

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 24

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has passed an order asking a hospitality company (opponent) to refund an amount of Rs 27,000 to the complainant. The order was passed recently by DCDRC president Gulab Singh, Sarvjeet Kaur and Jasvinder Singh, both members. The complainant, Poonam, purchased a vacation plan of six nights and seven days stay in a five-star hotel through an agreement with the hospitality company and made a payment of Rs 27,000.

Poonam later alleged that as per the terms and conditions of the purchase, the hospitality company was to deliver an identity card to her in order to avail the benefit of the travel package. But the company neither issued the card nor refunded the amount she paid. “The opponent is held liable to refund Rs 27,000 to the complainant. Besides, an amount of punitive damages in the sum of Rs 20,000 to compensate in all heads within the period of 40 days from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order,” read the order.

