Fatehabad DC's PA among three booked under SC/ST Act

Hisar, April 26
The Fatehabad police have registered a case under the SC/ST Act against the personal assistant (PA) of the Deputy Commissioner of Fatehabad, a retired naib tehsildar and an employee of the Sub Divisional Magistrate office on the basis of an audio in which they were allegedly talking about demolishing a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar with JCB machine.
The police have registered a case complaint of Bhushan Kumar, resident of Bhirdana village against Deputy Commissioner’s PA Rishi Raj, retired naib tehsildar Surjaram Hooda and a Sub Divisional Magistrate office employee Ajmer Singh under Section 3(1)(1) of the SC/ST Act and started an investigation.
The complaint said that on April 15, he got an audio recording through social media in which the above three were engaged in the talk. They had also used derogatory, the complainant alleged.
