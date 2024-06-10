DCs to hold daily camps to address public grievances

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has said that the state government has established a ‘Samandhan Prakoshth’ (resolution cell) in the Chief Secretary’s Office to resolve public grievances.

This ‘prakoshth’ will organise ‘Samadhan Shivir’ (resolution camp) in each district and sub-divisional headquarters on all working days to resolve public grievances.

Prasad said this while interacting with mediapersons here today. “These camps will be organised from 9 am to 11 am everyday in all the districts and the CS office will monitor the complaints and their disposal,” he said.

He said that it has been observed that generally, public grievances involve two stages — issues in policy and bottlenecks in the implementation process.

The issues relating to the policy part will be resolved at the state headquarters level by the ‘prakoshth’ in coordination with Administrative Secretaries while the implementation bottlenecks will be resolved in ‘samadhan shivir’ through the district administration.

“I will hold meeting of the ‘prakoshth’ with the Administrative Secretaries to resolve the policy issues being faced by the public in the implementation of various public welfare schemes and issue necessary directions through the district administration to remove the bottleneck in the implementation of the scheme,” he added.

The Chief Secretary said that as part of the programme, Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police/ Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ), Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Municipal Commissioner, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) (HQ) and SDO (C) and Deputy Superintendent of Police and other officers in independent sub-divisions in the district will sit together daily in the Deputy Commissioner’s and SDO (Civil) office and resolve public grievances. Further, the Deputy Commissioner concerned may co-opt any other officer as required.

He said that the state was 10 per cent short of its power requirement and had explored purchase of additional units from the North-East and Himachal Pradesh. “Also, southern states, where the monsoon arrives early, have been contacted,” he said. On the water crisis in Haryana, Prasad said that private tankers had been deployed by the Public Health Department to supply water and the districts were making arrangements. He said that the issue of discrepancies in property IDs would be removed at the earliest.

