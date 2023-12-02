Haryana DCs told to issue property IDs in owner's name only after probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today instructed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the state to ensure that property IDs issued under the ‘Swamitav Yojana’ were registered in the name of the rightful owner only after a thorough investigation.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Revenue Department, conveyed these directives to the DCs and Divisional Commissioners through a video conference held here today. Minister of State Anup Dhanak was also present.

Chautala emphasised on the importance of ensuring comprehensive coverage in the issuance of property IDs, citing the successful implementation in Sirsi village in Karnal district, where IDs were issued to the entire village. He directed the DCs to extend this approach to all villages, encompassing all residents rather than a select few.

He also instructed the DCs to collaborate with panchayats and publicly display the village map, accompanied by the property IDs, at a prominent location. This measure aims at allowing the residents to easily verify if their property is registered under their name.

Any objections raised should be addressed promptly. Chautala also directed the uploading of such village maps, along with property IDs, on the department’s website to facilitate checks by individuals in service or conducting business within the state or abroad. To streamline the process, he directed the formulation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), aiming at simplifying the tasks of DCs and other district officers.

