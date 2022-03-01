DCs told to send crop loss report

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, February 28

Acting on complaints of crop losses due to hailstorm, the state government has directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all affected districts to send preliminary report at the earliest so that further decisions could be taken accordingly.

Officials of the Agriculture Department at the district level have also been asked to help distressed farmers. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal disclosed this while talking to mediapersons after chairing a meeting of the district public relations and grievances committee in Narnaul on Monday.

“The survey to assess loss to crops due to hailstorm will be conducted within 15 days for farmers insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana. The decision about uninsured farmers will be taken on the basis of the DC’s report,” the minister said while adding that insurance company would compensate farmers.

Sources said wheat and mustard crops spread over 40,000 acres in 80 villages of Mahendragarh and Rewari districts had suffered losses up to 35 per cent as per the preliminary survey conducted by local offices of the Agriculture Department.

Khol, Jatusana and Bawal blocks in Rewari and Kanina, Satnali and Mahendragarh blocks are worst affected by the hailstrom.

“The state government will not back down from taking any decision in the farmers’ interest. The state government has given Rs450 crore compensation for bajra crop under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana,” said Dalal.