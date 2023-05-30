DCs told to supervise steps taken to check illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, May 29

The Department of Mines and Geology has told the deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts in the state for personal supervision of actions being taken by officials concerned to check illegal mining.

They have also been asked to verify the complaints pertaining to illegal mining without delay by deputing the officials of departments concerned. Inspection reports with action taken report (ATR) and video recording would be prepared and put forth before the district-level task force (DLTF).

Mining of riverbed sand on despite ban Despite the ban, the mining of riverbed sand is being carried out in Mahendragarh district, especially under the cover of darkness with an intention to give the local police and the mining authorities the slip. —Sources

The instructions have, as per sources, been issued keeping in view the incidents of illegal mining in various districts even though the district authorities claim to have tightened the noose around the mining mafia.

“Sporadic cases of illegal mining/theft of minerals and illegal transport of minerals without proper bills have come to notice as per reports received from various sources. You, being the head of the DLTF, need to put personal and constant supervision over the action being taken by all concerned,” reads the letter sent to the DCs recently.

Sources maintain that a majority of FIRs of illegal mining in the state belong to Mahendragarh, Nuh, Yamunanagar, Gurugram, Sonepat, Ambala and Panchkula districts. A total of 143 cases of illegal mining were registered in Mahendragarh in 2022-23 while 215 vehicles were impounded for transporting mining materials illegally during the time span,” the sources said.

As many as seven cases of illegal mining of sand were reported in the Nangal Choudhary area of Mahendragarh last week.

“Locals and residents of Rajasthan are involved in illegal mining of sand. They sell the sand in nearby places of Mahendragarh and bordering areas of Rajasthan at cheapest rates after extricating it from the bed of Krishnawati and Dohan rivers, despite a blanket ban on it,” said an official on anonymity.