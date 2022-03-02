De-recognition: Don’t take coercive steps against schools: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed that coercive steps would not be taken against “NISA Education” and its constituent schools “in the context of de-recognition” in an RTI-related matter.

The order will remain in operation at least till May 5, when the case comes up for further hearing.Taking up the petition, Justice Raj Mohan Singh observed it appeared that an appeal filed by one Manish Kumar Bangar was pending before the State Commission. SPIO-cum-Deputy Director on behalf of Haryana Director Secondary Education Haryana had passed the impugned order dated September 3, 2021, directing the petitioner to provide the necessary information, failing which a show-cause notice would be issued to the petitioner for the de-recognition of the schools.

Petitioner’s counsel Pankaj Maini contended that the schools affiliated to the petitioner did not receive grant-in-aid from the government and did not fall under the definition of public authority in terms of the RTI Act. —