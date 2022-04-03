Deadline for Phase I of Gorakhpur N-plant extended to 2028: Centre

Deadline for Phase I of Gorakhpur N-plant extended to 2028: Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

The target for the first phase of Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna Units 1 and 2 (GHAVP 1 & 2) in Fatehabad has been running late by three years.

As per the Centre’s statement in the Parliament in 2019, the GHAVP 1 & 2 (2x700 MW) was expected to be completed by 2025, but now the deadline has been revised to 2028.

The nuclear power project at the Gorakhpur site is planned to be implemented in two phases, the GHAVP 1 & 2 (2X700 MW) and GHAVP 3 & 4 (2X700 MW).

Twin units to generate jobs for 2K people

On becoming operational, each of the twin unit stations is expected to generate employment for about 2K people. Large employment potential is generated with contractors who emerge consequent to the increase in economic activity at the site. Union Government

In reply to Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, during the current Parliament session, the Centre said the sanctioned cost for the GHAVP 1 & 2 was Rs 20,594 crore while the expenditure up to January 2022 was Rs 4,075 crore. For the GHAVP 3 & 4, the sanctioned cost was Rs 21,000 crore while Rs 122 crore was spent till January 22.

For the GHAVP 1 & 2, all foundation piles have been completed in the Nuclear Building 1 and 2. Presently, the excavation for the induced draft cooling towers (IDCT), emergency make-up water pond, switchyard and ground improvement works for tunnel and the main plant area, turbine and 220 KV switchyard area are in progress.

The purchase orders for shield assemblies, calandria assemblies, moderator heat exchangers, steam generators, reactor headers and “major packages viz turbine island package, main plant electrical, and switchyard packages have been placed”.

In respect of the GHAVP 3 & 4, pre-project activities at the site and the placement of orders for long delivery equipment are in progress.

On employment generation at the site, the Centre said during construction, a large number of contractual manpower is hired.

“In each of the twin unit projects — GHAVP 1 & 2 and GHAVP 3 & 4, the employment potential during construction will follow a bell curve with about 8,000 people at the peak. On becoming operational, each of the twin unit stations is expected to generate employment (direct and indirect) for about 2,000 people. In addition, large employment potential is generated with the contractors/vendors and from business opportunities that emerge consequent to the increase in economic activity at the site,” the government added.

On the question of the CSR programmes at the GHAVP, the Centre said some of the key initiatives taken up were scholarship to meritorious students; pedagogical aids; providing sewing machines, computers, water coolers, refrigerators, to schools; construction of inter-connecting roads, classrooms, labs toilets in schools and public places — including some panchayats and mid-day meal shelters.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid the stone of the project in 2014. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) had acquired over 1,503 acres in Gorakhpur, Kajal Heri, and Badopal villages in Fatehabad in 2012. While the NPCIL had already taken possession of the major part of land, farmers owning 28 acres had refused the compensation and weren’t vacating the land. Then in a police operation in 2015, the farmers were evicted

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Video of Jim Carrey forcibly kissing Alicia resurfaces after his comment on Will Smith. Is actor-comedian's retirement announcement anything to do with it?

2
Punjab

10 Deputy Commissioners transferred in major reshuffle in Punjab

3
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

4
Punjab

Instead of 'badlav' as promised by AAP, police officer is rewarded with 'badli', says a surprised Partap Bajwa

5
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

6
Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted

7
Nation

Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House

8
Punjab

'Gangster' shot dead in Moga village, another injured

9
Nation

BJP 'full of arrogance', give chance to AAP in Gujarat, says Arvind Kejriwal at Ahmedabad roadshow

10
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Bid to remove me backed by United States, says Pakistan PM

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...

India, Nepal to address boundary issue through talks; 4 pacts inked

India, Nepal to address boundary issue through talks; 4 pacts inked

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna

UK watchdog suspends licence of Khalsa TV

UK watchdog suspends licence of Khalsa TV

Cities

View All

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Illegal entry gates to streets, localities irk commuters in Amritsar

Cleanliness survey teams likely to visit Amritsar soon

ODOP scheme: Amritsar's traditional achaar and murabba industry gets a push

Two Haryana youths attacked in Amritsar, one injured

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

Bank restores Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Rs 28.51 lakh withdrawn fraudulently

'Cash at judge's door': Prosecution allowed to file plea to recall previous witnesses

Court junks woman's plea to disown son, his wife

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted

In Nawanshahr, harvesting ban by machines from 7 pm to 6 am

Dr Archana suicide case: IMA's protest today, OPD to stay closed

21 shops sealed for non-payment of rent

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Dr Nanak Singh new Patiala SSP

Seven-day theatre festival concludes in Patiala