Deadline for Phase I of Gorakhpur N-plant extended to 2028: Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

The target for the first phase of Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna Units 1 and 2 (GHAVP 1 & 2) in Fatehabad has been running late by three years.

As per the Centre’s statement in the Parliament in 2019, the GHAVP 1 & 2 (2x700 MW) was expected to be completed by 2025, but now the deadline has been revised to 2028.

The nuclear power project at the Gorakhpur site is planned to be implemented in two phases, the GHAVP 1 & 2 (2X700 MW) and GHAVP 3 & 4 (2X700 MW).

In reply to Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, during the current Parliament session, the Centre said the sanctioned cost for the GHAVP 1 & 2 was Rs 20,594 crore while the expenditure up to January 2022 was Rs 4,075 crore. For the GHAVP 3 & 4, the sanctioned cost was Rs 21,000 crore while Rs 122 crore was spent till January 22.

For the GHAVP 1 & 2, all foundation piles have been completed in the Nuclear Building 1 and 2. Presently, the excavation for the induced draft cooling towers (IDCT), emergency make-up water pond, switchyard and ground improvement works for tunnel and the main plant area, turbine and 220 KV switchyard area are in progress.

The purchase orders for shield assemblies, calandria assemblies, moderator heat exchangers, steam generators, reactor headers and “major packages viz turbine island package, main plant electrical, and switchyard packages have been placed”.

In respect of the GHAVP 3 & 4, pre-project activities at the site and the placement of orders for long delivery equipment are in progress.

On employment generation at the site, the Centre said during construction, a large number of contractual manpower is hired.

“In each of the twin unit projects — GHAVP 1 & 2 and GHAVP 3 & 4, the employment potential during construction will follow a bell curve with about 8,000 people at the peak. On becoming operational, each of the twin unit stations is expected to generate employment (direct and indirect) for about 2,000 people. In addition, large employment potential is generated with the contractors/vendors and from business opportunities that emerge consequent to the increase in economic activity at the site,” the government added.

On the question of the CSR programmes at the GHAVP, the Centre said some of the key initiatives taken up were scholarship to meritorious students; pedagogical aids; providing sewing machines, computers, water coolers, refrigerators, to schools; construction of inter-connecting roads, classrooms, labs toilets in schools and public places — including some panchayats and mid-day meal shelters.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid the stone of the project in 2014. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) had acquired over 1,503 acres in Gorakhpur, Kajal Heri, and Badopal villages in Fatehabad in 2012. While the NPCIL had already taken possession of the major part of land, farmers owning 28 acres had refused the compensation and weren’t vacating the land. Then in a police operation in 2015, the farmers were evicted