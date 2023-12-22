Deadline for state awards extended to Dec 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The deadline for applications of state-level awards for women, who have done commendable work in various fields, has been extended to December 31, 2023. The Haryana Women and Child Development Department annually honours women who have made commendable contributions in various fields and presents them with various awards.

These awards are presented on March 8 on International Women’s Day, each year. Sharing more details in this regard, the department spokesperson said these awards included the Sushma Swaraj Award. The awardee will be honoured with a certificate and shawl along with a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award, which includes a certificate and cash reward of Rs 1.50 lakh, the Kalpana Chawla Award, which includes a certificate and cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, along with other awards such as the Bahin Shanno Devi Panchayati Raj Award, the Lifetime Achievers Award, the ANM/Women MW (two awards), Women Athlete Award, Government Employee (two awards), and Social Worker (two awards), each with a cash prize of Rs 21,000 and a certificate. The spokesperson further said the applications for these awards could be submitted at the respective District Programme Officer’s office or Deputy Commissioner’s office. For more information on these awards, eligibility criteria, and application forms, interested individuals can visit the website of the Department of Women and Child Development, Haryana.

