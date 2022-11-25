Deadline not met, candidate's papers rejected

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 24

Recommending disciplinary action against an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for accepting the nomination of a sarpanch candidate of Jewra village, Usha Rani, after designated time of 3 pm on the last date of filing nomination, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) has rejected her nomination of the candidate.

The SEC issued directions to this effect to the Hisar Deputy Commissioner after a petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matter.

The DC had asked the Additional Deputy Commissioner to probe complaints that Usha Rani’s nomination papers were accepted after due time. The allegation was found to be true in the probe.

The SEC stated that though the polling would take place as per the schedule in Jewra village, the nomination papers of Usha Rani stood rejected. Now, the ballot papers should also be reprinted and the candidates should also be informed about the change in their serial numbers.