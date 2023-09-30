Deadlock between govt, ASHA union continues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

The deadlock between the state government and ASHA workers over their demands continues to persist.

A meeting between Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar and representatives of the ASHA Workers Union today failed to break the deadlock with the next meeting scheduled to be held with the Chief Minister next week.

A statement issued by Surekha and Sunita, president and general secretary of the union, respectively, asserted that their strike would continue till October 10. However, Khullar promised that their demands would be considered sympathetically and a meeting would be held with the CM next week to resolve the outstanding issues, the statement said.

Among other things, the ASHAs are demanding government employee status, at least Rs 26,000 per month salary, restoration of incentive, raise in the retirement age to 65 years, facility of EPF and ESI and payment of pension and gratuity after retirement.