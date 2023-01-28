Deal stuck, dwellers won't leave unsafe Chintels flats

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 27

Nearly a year after a tower collapsed in the Chintels Paradiso residential apartment complex in Gurugram’s Sector 109, the deadlock continues between the builder and the dwellers over compensation for vacating flats in four other unsafe towers.

Two women were killed when the lintel of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D in the society came down on February 10 last year. After a structural audit, adjoining E, F, G and H towers were also declared unsafe. Despite being advised to shift out, the flat owners have been staying put, maintaining they be “duly compensated first”.

On the other hand, the Chintels builder, in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, has said “the company won’t be responsible for any untoward incident like in tower D if any other building collapsed”.

As “agreed upon”, the builder has offered rental accommodation to the residents to shift out, but a majority of them have refused saying they would not leave till their “entire dues were paid”. “We don’t want to end up like the NBCC residents. First they will make us leave the society, then they will refuse compensation. If we lose these flats, we will die financially. So, it’s better we stay here and face the consequences,” said a resident, Tushar Yadav.

The builder, in the letter, said, “We have offered to pay their accommodation’s rent and shifting charges, but they are not ready to accept and move out. We will not be liable in case of any tragedy like in tower D.”

The compensation for the flats has now been revised for the fourth time from Rs 5,200 to Rs 6,900 per sqft. But neither the builder nor the residents are agreeing to it. While the builder insists it’s “unreasonable”, the residents feel “it’s too less and want ‘house for house’ when the flats are reconstructed.

“The flats in our vicinity are selling for Rs 9,500 to Rs 12,500 per sq ft. Though the compensation we get, we should be able to purchase a similar flat in the neighbourhood. The local administration must take concrete steps as the occupation certificate was issued after various government checks,” said Residents Welfare Association president Rakesh Hooda.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav a meeting would soon be organised between the residents and the builder. “The residents need to vacate for their own safety and we will safeguard their interests. The compensation has been worked out keeping all aspects in mind,” said Yadav.

#gurugram